 Bill Banning Hookah Parlours Unanimously Passed In Telangana Assembly
Bill Banning Hookah Parlours Unanimously Passed In Telangana Assembly

The bill, presented by State Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on behalf of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, seeks to tackle the increasing worry regarding the prevalence of hookah smoking among the youth, particularly college students.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a bill unanimously, which bans the operation of hookah parlours. The bill, presented by State Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on behalf of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, seeks to tackle the increasing worry regarding the prevalence of hookah smoking among the youth, particularly college students.

The minister underscored the risks of addiction and the harmful consequences associated with hookah smoking, stating that it poses greater harm than cigarette smoking due to exposure to toxic substances.

Furthermore, he highlighted the negative impact on passive smokers and the health risks associated with hookah parlours in public areas. The government believes that stringent measures, including the prohibition of hookah bars, are essential to safeguard public health and has thus taken swift action.

The Telangana Amendment Bill of 2024, pertaining to the prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply, and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products, was unanimously passed without discussion.

