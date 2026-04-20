Bike Riders Harass Schoolgirls On Busy Road In UP's Fatehpur; Apology Video Emerges From Custody

Two youths have been arrested for harassing schoolgirls on a busy road in Fatehpur. A video related to the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the accused harassing the schoolgirls on their way to school. In the video, the accused, both on a bike, can be seen following the girls and pulling the hand of one of them.

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After the video went viral, sparking outrage on social media, Fatehpur Police took swift action and arrested both the accused.

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Abhimanyu Manglik issued a statement over the viral video, confirming the arrest of two youths in the matter. "A viral video on social media shows two boys riding a motorcycle near ITI Road under the Kotwali area engaging in eve-teasing with schoolgirls on their way to school, including grabbing their hands. The Kotwali police station has immediately taken cognizance and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and stringent sections by the police. Both boys have been taken into custody, the motorcycle has been seized under Section 207 of the MV Act, and necessary action is being taken as per rules," he said.

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Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media from the Fatehpur Police Station, showing both the accused apologising for their acts with folded hands. "Maaf kar dijiye, aaj ke baad aisi galti nahi karenge," the accused can be heard saying.