Bihu In Space? Viral Video Shared By Assam CM Of Astronaut Mike Fincke Sparks Timeline Debate | File Pic & X @himantabiswa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday (April 19), shared a post on social media platform ‘X’ showing astronaut Mike Fincke performing Bihu on the International Space Station. The video has gone viral on social media and has garnered over 523K views. In the post, the Chief Minister wrote that it was wonderful to see Bihu going global and praised astronaut Mike Fincke for his gesture towards Assam’s culture.

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In the video, Mike is seen performing Bihu in zero gravity while wearing a red-and-white gamusa around his neck.

The post not only grabbed attention due to the foreigner’s enthusiasm for Assam’s culture but also raised questions about when Mike actually performed the dance. A discussion has started on social media, with some users saying that the video is from 2004, while others are linking it to the year 2025.

When Did Mike Actually Perform The Traditional Dance?

Following the viral post, users took it upon themselves to solve the one doubt they had in mind: When did the dance actually take place? Some users on X claimed that the video isn’t new, dating back to 2004, and said that Mike performed a Bihu dance that year. Some also shared videos from that time of Mike performing the dance.

On the other hand, some users claimed that the video was recorded in December 2025. They also suggested that Mike’s wife is Assamese and that the video was planned for release on the occasion of Bihu.

What’s The Truth Behind The Viral Video?

Videos from both 2004 and 2025 are available for users to examine, and a clear conclusion can be drawn about when the video was filmed. The key difference lies in the background. In the video shared by the Assam Chief Minister, a door appears as the backdrop, whereas in the 2004 video, a machine is visible in the background.

Apart from this, the video quality also differs. The 2004 video’s quality does not match that of the one shared on the Chief Minister’s official ‘X’ account. These differences in background and quality suggest that the video posted by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is a recent version, likely from last year, and not from 2004, as claimed by some users.