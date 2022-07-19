Bihar: Young man stabbed for watching Nupur Sharma's video in Sitamarhi

Twitter

A young man from Bihar's Sitamarhi was allegedly stabbed brutally by a group of men for watching a video of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

According to media reports, the man was stabbed on July 15 evening after three youths standing nearby confronted him. They attacked Ankit Kumar Jha with sharp knives in the middle of the market. The men were under the influence of some 'local tobacco'. The police, however, had initially denied any such links and claimed that the attack was motivated by personal enmity.

Jha, who is currently undergoing treatment at a local nursing home in Darbhanga, claimed that someone stabbed him in the back when he was watching Sharma's video that he had shared on his WhatsApp.

The next day, the victim submitted a written complaint mentioning four names. Two of the main accused were arrested and sent to jail.

NDTV quoted Har Kishore Rai, Superintendent of Police, Sitamarhi, as saying, "The incident of stabbing took place on the 15th evening under the Nanpur police station after a quarrel between three to four people over cigarette smoke at a Pan shop. Yesterday afternoon, he has given a statement in the news media linking it to the Nupur Sharma incident. It is being investigated."

He added a fresh FIR was registered on the basis of Jha's allegation.

Nupur Sharma triggers massive protest

Sharma had triggered massive protests with her inflammatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed and Islam. Yesterday, she had citied 'renewed' threats after the Supreme Court's 'unexpected and strong criticism' of her. She has again approached the court to halt her arrest and club all nine FIRs filed across the country over her remarks.

Her fresh plea will be heard tomorrow by the same bench, consisting Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala that criticised her earlier.