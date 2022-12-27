Bihar: Trains late by 4-5 hours, several cancelled amid foggy conditions in Patna

Patna: As dense fog and biting cold weather engulfs various parts of North India, train are being delayed for hours due to low visibility. Passengers at Patna railway station were found complaining about their train being delayed by several hours on Tuesday morning.
One of the passengers, Rajesh Kumar, agitated by the delay was seemed to be frustrated due to his long wait. While expressing his distress at the Patna station he said, "My train was supposed to arrive at 4 am, but it's running late by 5 hours."
The railway officials at the station further informed the passengers about the delays of 5-6 trains by almost 5 hours and some other train that are cancelled due to visibility issues.
"Around 5-6 trains are running late by 4-5 hours due to foggy conditions. 5 trains have been cancelled," said Babloo Kumar, a Railway official at Patna Railway station.
Dense fog observed in North India
Dense fog layers are seen in various states of North India since past few days. The temperatures have dropped to almost freezing points in certain regions. Schools and colleges have been closed due to biting cold weather.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)