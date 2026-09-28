Bihar Terror Network: 22-Year-Old Arrested In East Champaran Over Alleged Links With Pakistan-Based Handlers | X

Patna: Police in Bihar arrested a man suspected of anti-national activities and maintaining contact with Pakistan-based handlers.

The suspect, allegedly linked to a cross-border terror network, was arrested at Bisarhiya village under Dhaka police station limits in East Champaran district on Saturday night.

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The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Seraaz Alam (also referred to locally as Seyaz Alam), a resident of Bisarhiya under Dhaka police station limits, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abhishek Kumar informed.

He said Seyaz was in contact with Ali Gujjar, a member of the network of Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, through social media.

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Police said several videos and photographs linked to terrorist activities, along with anti-national reels, were recovered from his mobile phone. The recovery provides evidence of his alleged involvement in anti-national activities and digital communication with Pak-based handlers. Intelligence agencies and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) were also tracking him.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Dhaka Station House Officer Rajroop Rai raided the village. On seeing the police vehicle, the accused attempted to flee but was chased and arrested.

The SHO said Seyaz was in direct contact with Pakistani terrorists Ali Gujjar and Ajmal Gujjar. He was allegedly receiving training through videos on assembling and operating firearms, as well as making bombs.

The terrorists, along with three other associates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, had allegedly taken responsibility for carrying out an attack in Delhi. Seyaz had also booked a ticket to Delhi for August 10.

Seyaz Alam was sent to judicial custody on Sunday. The Centre has officially designated the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) as a banned terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), according to a notification from the Union Home Ministry.