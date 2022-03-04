Bihar: Ten killed, 16 injured in explosions in Bhagalpur

At least ten people were killed and 16 injured in serial explosions in a crowded residential colony, Tatarpur in Bhagalpur, divisional headquarters, 250 kms west from Patna.

Explosions took place in the house of Mohammad Yusuf, who was running a crackers manufacturing unit at midnight and with the impact of the blasts, four adjoining houses were also razed to the grounds.

District administration apprehends more may be trapped in the debris.

Dr Ashim Kumar Das, superintendent of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College hospital said ten bodies have been sent to the mortuary. According to Dr Das, 16 injured in the blast are admitted in the hospital, condition of two is critical.

Pinki Kumari, who lost her father in the blast complained local residents had informed the police about illegal unit manufacturing explosions in the house, but police remained indifferent.

The incident took place barely 100 metres from Kotwali police station.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the unit has faced a fire emergency and no precautionary measures were taken.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:34 AM IST