Bihar: Six police officials suspended for facilitating home visit of life convict RJD leader Anand Mohan

While returning to Saharsa Jail after being produced in court, he met his wife Lovely Anand, son Chetan Anand, who is also an RJD MLA and his supporters at his residence in Patliputra Colony. | Photo: Twitter Image

The Bihar administration on Monday ordered the immediate suspension of six police personnel on escort duty of life convict, after a photo of RJD strongman Anand Mohan, who is lodged in Saharsa jail in Bihar, went viral where he is seen sitting with his family members at home. The role of the jail authorities is also under the scanner.

Anand Mohan was brought to Patna on August 12 to be produced in the civil court. He stayed at Khagaria Circuit House on the night of August 12, where he met his family members and other RJD leaders.

Anand Mohan was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case related to the murder of the then District Magistrate of Gopalganj G Krishnaiyah in 1994 and was lodged in Saharasa jail. He was brought here for production before the Sessions Judge in another case pending against him in Patliputra police station.

While returning to Saharsa Jail after being produced in court, he met his wife Lovely Anand, son Chetan Anand, who is also an RJD MLA and his supporters at his residence in Patliputra Colony.

Anand Mohan's wife Lovely Anand too is a senior RJD leader and stays in Patliputra Colony. Anand Mohan himself is a former MP and is now in RJD.

Lipi Singh, district SP of Saharsa said on Monday, "A video of Anand Mohan Singh visiting his family and holding a meeting with party workers has gone viral." The convicted leader had put these photos on Facebook posts too.

She said the role of the jail superintendent is also suspected and a departmental inquiry is being set up to look into the matter. Meanwhile, police sub-inspector Santosh Kumar and six police officials, who were escorting Anand Mohan from jail to court and back have been suspended.

Notably, in 1994, the District Magistrate of Gopalganj was beaten to death by the then MP on the Muzaffarpur-Gopalganj highway when he was returning from an official meeting. The then MO and now convict Anand Mohan was leading a procession.

Sanjay Jaiswal, president of the state unit of BJP reacted to the home visit of the convicted life prisoner saying that 'jungle raj' has returned within a week of the formation of the JDU-RJD government under CM Nitish Kumar.