Bihar seeks safe return of man abducted by ULFA

Patna

The Bihar government has requested the Arunachal government to secure safe return of Ram Kumar, 35, from the custody of banned United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) militants. Ram Kumar, a company executive with an oil and gas drilling company, was kidnapped by ULFA (I) led by Paresh Barua on December 21.

Bihar DGP SK Singhal telephoned his Arunachal counterpart RP Upadhya and requested the AP government to help in seeking safe return of Kumar, a Samastipur resident. On Dec 21, he, alongwith colleague Pranab Kumar Gogoi, were held hosta­ge by ULFA (I) at Kumi­cha­ikh in Changlang district on Arunachal-Myanmar border.

ULFA released a video on Thursday with two hostages telling their company the abductors were demanding a Rs20 crore ransom for the release. ULFA claimed the 2 hostages were healthy and safe in their custody, but warned if the ransom money was not paid by February 16, they would be liquidated.