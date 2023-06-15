Bihar: Security Lapse During CM Nitish Kumar's Morning Walk, 2 Bikers Detained

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File pic

According to media reports, there was a security lapse during Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's morning walk. Two bikers came very close to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and it is said that Nitish Kumar had a narrow escape. Two bikers were detained and police are interrogating them, said reports.

According to local news media reports, the "Lehria Cut Bike Gang" is said to be behind this incident. Police is trying to find out more.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)