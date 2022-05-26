Bihar: RJD's Dr Misa Bharti and Dr. Faiyaz Ahmad to be party's candidates for Rajya Sabha

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav | File Photo

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party led by Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday announced Dr Misa Bharti and Dr Faiyaz Ahmad as its candidates for Rajya Sabha polls.

Filing of nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls began on Wednesday and comes to a close on May 31.

Many names had been doing the rounds for the second seat, the most prominent being Sharad Yadav, a former party chief who was disqualified as a Rajya Sabha member in 2017.

Yesterday, Lalu Prasad, along with his eldest daughter Misa Bharti, arrived at Patna airport at 7 pm, and went to his wife Rabri Devi's official residence at 10 Circular Road.

Earlier, there was a speculation that the RJD may send Baba Siddiqui or ace Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal to the upper house of Parliament. However, the latter has already filed the nomination from Lucknow as an Samajwadi party-backed independent candidate. Now, there is a buzz that a candidate from Rajya Sabha will be selected from Bihar.

An all-party meeting is scheduled on June 1 to decide the modalities.

The RJD supremo, who is also known to be adept at making political capital out of his legal wrangles, would also be keenly followed for any take that he might have to offer on the CBI raids conducted at his Delhi and Patna residences last week in a land for jobs scam pertaining to his tenure as Railway minister, which came to an end in 2009.

