India

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 06:56 PM IST

Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gets married to childhood friend; see pics

Law Kumar Mishra
Patna: In a closely guarded secret, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, youngest son of the RJD president Lalu Prasad married his school friend Rachel. The wedding took place in the farmhouse of his eldest sister,Misa Bharti on Thursday.

Rachel and Tejaswi had studied at Delhi Public school, RK Puram when Lalu Prasad was the Railway Minister.


Rachel is the daughter of a leading business man of Haryana. Tejaswi ,who is leader of opposition to Bihar assembly and a former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar had kept the news of his a marriage secret.

His marriage was confirmed by younger sister Ms Rohini Acharya, who wished the newly wed couple taking to Twitter.

The low key marriage ceremony was attended by the former chief minister and Tejaswi mother, Ms Rabri Devi,sister Misa Bharti, brother Tejpratap Yadav and other sisters only. A Hindu priest performed wedding rituals. Not many outsiders were invited to join the festive.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 05:20 PM IST
