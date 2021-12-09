Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gets married to childhood friend; see pics

Patna: In a closely guarded secret, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, youngest son of the RJD president Lalu Prasad married his school friend Rachel. The wedding took place in the farmhouse of his eldest sister,Misa Bharti on Thursday.

Rachel and Tejaswi had studied at Delhi Public school, RK Puram when Lalu Prasad was the Railway Minister.



Rachel is the daughter of a leading business man of Haryana. Tejaswi ,who is leader of opposition to Bihar assembly and a former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar had kept the news of his a marriage secret.

His marriage was confirmed by younger sister Ms Rohini Acharya, who wished the newly wed couple taking to Twitter.

Lots of love, blessings and happiness for my newly married couple 💕 pic.twitter.com/SFfld1sgFk — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 9, 2021

हम नही है पास फिर भी मेरा आशीर्वाद है दोनो के साथ😘🤗 congratulations tutu nd Rachel 😘Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!🌷🥂 pic.twitter.com/JF567vMqyL — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 9, 2021

Advertisement

The low key marriage ceremony was attended by the former chief minister and Tejaswi mother, Ms Rabri Devi,sister Misa Bharti, brother Tejpratap Yadav and other sisters only. A Hindu priest performed wedding rituals. Not many outsiders were invited to join the festive.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 05:20 PM IST