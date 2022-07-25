e-Paper Get App

Bihar: RCP Singh loyalists out of JDU list

Law Kumar MishraUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 06:47 PM IST
Former Union Minister RCP Singh |

PATNA: Bihar unit of the JDU was reconstituted on Monday with a jumbo-size office bearers list released by the state president Umesh Kushwaha. None of the leaders loyal to former union minister RCP Singh has been included in the organisation.

Party has appointed four new spokespersons, including former MLA Manjit Singh and Anjum Ara, both considered close to the chief minister Nitish Kumar.

There are 30 general secretaries, 60 secretaries and six vice-presidents in the list. Among the vice-presidents is Bikram Kunwar, a former BJP MLA and minister from Siwan district and Radha Charan Shah, MLC, who was earlier with the RJD.

