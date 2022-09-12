Bihar: RCP Singh hits out at Nitish Kumar for his 'Haisiyat' remark, says when he stood 13th in UPSC, JDU chief failed Navy exam | FPJ

The war of words between the chief minister Nitish Kumar and once his principal secretary, RCP Singh is crossing all limits of decency with each other using words of contempt and challenging their "Haisiyat" (stature).

RCP Singh, a former union minister who was also the national president of Janata Dal-United made some nasty disclosures about his former boss at Ara, 50 km from here on Monday. He started his three days tour in the Shahabad region covering four districts in central Bihar.

RCP Singh said that after passing his bachelor in engineering examination, Nitish did not get a job. "He had appeared at the entrance examination for recruitment in the Navy, but he failed. On the other hand, I joined the civil services after passing an examination conducted by UPSC in 1982 and stood 13th in the exam." He was reacting to the claim of Nitish Kumar that RCP has no merit and it was because of him(Nitish), that he could become whatever he was today.

The former union steel minister said, "On my own merit I became an IAS officer in 1982 when Nitish Kumar was on the footpath. He had been defeated in the 1977 and 1980 assembly elections and was struggling for a ticket in 1982 when I became an IAS".

RCP who was an IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre claimed, "My stature is much higher than Nitish. He was reacting to the comment of Nitish - RCP has no stature-Uski aukat hi kya hai". RCP today replied, "Mere saamne Nitish Kumar ki kya aukat hai".

The former JDU leader made a mockery of Nitish Kumar's meetings with the opposition leaders and said, "The regional parties and their leaders, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, K C Rao, have their own aspirations, why they will support Nitish". RCP said, "Nitish Kumar will not become PM even in seven births. He has lost goodwill, how many more times, he will switch over his partners". Nitish Kumar had earlier said, "RCP has no value(Uski haisiyat hi kya hai).

RCP was expelled from JDU last month for his proximity to BJP.