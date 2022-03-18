Bihar: Ramayan University to start academic session from July

Patna: World's first Ramayan University, 50 km north from here, will start the academic session in July.

The Ramayan University has been set up under the provisions of the Bihar Private Universities Act,2013, according to Kishore Kunal, secretary of the Mahabir Mandir trust.

Kunal told Free Press Journal on Thursday, the temple trust deposited Rs 10.50 lakhs before the principal secretary of the education department on Tuesday as caution money and submitted documents to suggest 25 bighas (12.5 acres)of land at Konhara Ghat Mutt for the university. According to Kunal, the university will have five years course on Ramayan and six months courses on Upnishaads and Vedas and Gita.

The syllabus would include astrophysics, astrology, astronomy, Hindu mythology. Students will learn teachings of Tamil Ramayan by Kamb, Marathi Ramayan by Sant Eknath and Valmiki Ramayan.

Ramayan manuscripts in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia would also be parts of the syllabus with Valmiki Ramayan as the main foundation course.

Kunal said the university would function as the advanced centre of research on Ramayan and allied subjects and the campus will have IT and wifi facilities.

Mahabir Mandir trust is constructing the world's tallest Ram temple at Kesariya in East Champaran district on 110 acres of land. It will be larger than the Angkor Wat temple of Cambodia. Kunal said Rs 500 crore is being spent on the construction of the temple.

Kunal, a 1972 batch IPS, who had taken VRS years before his scheduled date of retirement was engaged as a special officer on Ayodhya and had written an 880-page book Ayodhya Revisited during the trial on the dispute in Supreme court.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:56 PM IST