Bihar Polls: High drama at grand alliance PC to announce seat-sharing, another partner quits

Charging the leader of opposition and RJD's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, of stabbing the Vikash Sheel Party (VIP) in its back, party chief Mukesh Sahni left the press conference as soon as the Grand Alliance leaders announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

He declared VIP was leaving the "Mahagathbandhan" as there was "defect in the DNA" of Tejashwi. Only last month, two other partners - RLSP and HAM(S) - had deserted the alliance.

As the press conference was on, supporters of RJD and VIP present in the hall of a leading hotel near Gandhi Maidan clashed with each other. Tejashwi's security personnel took him under their cover and escorted him out of the hotel.

VIP is headed by Sahni, who belongs to a fishermen community which has substantial presence in the state. Supporters of VIP shouted anti-Tejaswhi slogans and pledged to ensure the defeat of RJD candidates as leader of the extremely backward caste was humiliated.

Sahni was angry as he was given only four seats out of 144 seats allotted to RJD. He alleged treachery by RJD.

He had met Tejaswhi earlier in the day at 10, Circular Road bungalow of former chief minister Rabri Devi.

He said DNA of Tejaswhi was defective as he did not meet his commitment. Earlier, Tejaswhi had claimed his DNA was pure and of "Theth Bihari" (real Bihari) who never tells lies.

Following noisy scenes and disturbances, all leaders of alliance left the hotel.

RJD got 144 seats out 243 constituencies under the seat-sharing arrangement as 70 was given to the Congress, 19 to CPI(ML), 6 to CPI, 4 to CPM. Congress has also been offered Balmikinagar Lok Sabha constituency where by-election is scheduled.

Addressing the press conference, Tejaswi said that in the very first cabinet meeting of his government, the decision will be taken to hand over employment letters to one million youths and waive all fees for applying for government jobs.

The rape and murder of Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh' Hatras also figured during the press conference. Leaders observed a two-minute silence in the memory of the victim. Tejaswhi alleged that our cases of rapes were reported every four hours in Bihar.