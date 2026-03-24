Bihar Politics: CM Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Takes Proactive Role After Joining JD(U) | ANI

Patna: It is widely believed that modern day politics is more about optics and perception than anything else.

So, nobody should be surprised if Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar`s son, Nishant Kumar, has started making more public appearances soon after formally joining JD (U) on March 8. Nishant assuming a proactive role soon after foraying into politics is understandable given the fact that he is set to get a major role in the party organisation and also in the new government, to be formed next month. Bihar will have a new government, headed by a BJP chief minister, after Nitish steps down as CM following his election to Rajya Sabha.

Although Nitish was not present when Nishant joined the party at the state party office, a number of top leaders including JD (U) working president Sanjay Jha, union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary were present on the occasion.

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Before joining the party, Nishant had not shown any interest in politics barring his few interactions with the media before the assembly election, appealing to the people to give a fresh mandate to his father.

Nishant also participated in the Eid celebrations at Gandhi Maidan in Patna last Saturday, even as Nitish skipped the celebration after two decades. He also held a meeting with JD (U)`s spokespersons and media panelists, discussing the future direction of the organisation and the role of the party in the coming political phase. The meeting lasted for nearly two hours. He has also increasingly been found discussing the party`s future strategy with top leaders, known for their close proximity with Nitish.

On Monday, Nishant heaped praise on Nitish for checking violence along religious and caste lines in the state. While talking to reporters at the state JD (U) office after paying tributes to socialist icon Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary, Nishant said, "My father considers himself a disciple of Lohia. He told me that he once got the opportunity to listen to Lohia's speech at Gandhi Maidan here, and since then, he has striven to live by the ideals that Lohia had stood for."

"...Be it the principles of truth and non-violence, the eradication of discrimination based on caste or colour, or the promotion of gender equality —my father has championed these causes. He granted reservations to women, including a 35 percent quota in government jobs. With regard to caste and colour, he has ensured 'development with justice' for every community, every caste, and every region. He has steadfastly adhered to the principles of truth and non-violence,” he remarked.