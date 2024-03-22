Bihar: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses Near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur; Visuals Surface

Bihar: Part Of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses Near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur; Visuals Surface | ANI

In a major mishap that was reported in Bihar, part of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur. A large part of the Bakaur bridge being constructed on the Kosi river broke apart and fell off. Local media reports said that one person has died and several have been injured in the mishap. The incident took place at 7:30 am on 22 March (Friday). Reports said that the families of diseased will be given monetary compensation of Rs 10 lakh. Investigation has been launched and the NDRF teams have been pressed into action to ensure no one is trapped.

#WATCH | Supaul, Bihar: A part of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur. pic.twitter.com/NNVR5aQ5IZ — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Media reports said that the mihap took place due to the fall of garters of three of the pillars. Garters of pillar number 50, 51 and 52 collapsed. Some unconfirmed reports have claimed that close to 40 people are feared trapped under the fallen bridge. Local residents raised serious questions about the quality of construction of the bridge that is believed to be the longest under-construction road bridge in the country.

The bridge is being built at a cost of Ovet Rs. 1200 crores. The 10.2 km long bridge is being constructed by two agencies- Gamon India and Trans Rail Lighting Private Limited. This is a very ambitious scheme of the central government. The bridge was expected to be completed by December 2024. The bridge is being constructed between Bakaur of Supaul and Bheja of Madhubani district.

Past incidents

In June 2023, a portion of a bridge in Kishanganj in Bihar had caved-in. In fact in the same month, three weeks prior to this incident, another under-construction bridge over the Ganga collapsed in the Khagaria district of Bihar. This is reportedly the 12th bridge collapse incident in Bihar in last three years.