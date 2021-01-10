Bihar: Opposition to form 'human chain' on Martyrs' Day; Tejashwi Yadav hits out at Nitish govt over rising unemployment, migration

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday (January 10) insisted that all the parties, which consist of the opposition (Mahagathbandhan) in Bihar, will form a 'human chain' on Martyrs' Day (January 30) to protest against the growing unemployment and migration in the state and the Nitish Kumar-led state government's failure to address the issue.

The 'human chain' will be done till the Panchayat-level, Tejashwi said, alleging that the Nitish Kumar government's policies have led to the youth of the state being unemployed despite having a degree, while the farmers are becoming labourers on facing the growing prospect of joblessness.

Moreover, he said that after 2006, farmers have started becoming labourers and in Bihar, the migration has not stopped.

