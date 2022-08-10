Bihar: Nitish Kumar told Amit Shah not to worry 2 days ago, says Sushil Kumar Modi

Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar |

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a day before he parted ways with the saffron party and joined hands with the RJD-led Grand Alliance. The former Bihar deputy chief minister said Kumar had assured Shah that he had "nothing to worry about", reported NDTV.

"Two days back, Amit Shah called Nitish Kumar. Nitish said there's nothing to worry about. PM Modi also spoke to Nitish many times in the last 1.5 years, but he never complained," Sushil Kumar Modi said.

He alleged that Kumar wanted to become the vice president and he dumped the BJP after the party failed to accommodate his ambitions.

The BJP leader's charge was rebutted by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, national president of Kumar's JD(U), who also mocked Modi as a leader "abandoned by the roadside" by his own party as a "punishment" for "close relations he had with Kumar".

Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar Modi has claimed that the new government will fall before completing its term in 2025.

He alleged that Kumar will "ditch the RJD and try to split it, taking advantage of RJD boss Lalu Prasad's illness".

He refuted the JD(U)'s claims of a "conspiracy" hatched through RCP Singh, claiming that the former Union minister had been inducted into the cabinet after consent was obtained from Nitish Kumar by Amit Shah.

"We will like to see how the new Bihar government functions with (RJD leader) Tejashwi as de facto CM; it will fall before next polls," the BJP leader added.

(With PTI inputs)