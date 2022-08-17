Bihar: Accused of kidnapping, MLA of Lalu Yadav's party becomes Law minister

Kartikeya Singh | File

Patna: On Tuesday, Kartikeya Singh was expected to surrender before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate in a kidnapping case at Danapur 8 km West of Raj Bhawan where the RJD leader was taking oath and appointed as the law minister.

On July 16, the court had issued an arrest warrant against the law maker and had asked Mokamah police station in Patna district to arrest the minister and produce him before the court where he was facing trial in a kidnapping case registered under sections 34, 363, 364 of IPC in 2007.

According to the police, Kartikeya Singh had approached the Patna High Court for quashing the FIR but it was rejected and he was asked to surrender before the court subordinate.

But failing to appear in the court a warrant was issued against him.

Bihar former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that Kartik was made minister on recommendation of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav. Modi has asked CM Nitish Kumar to dismiss the law minister.

The senior BJP leader has also claimed that 40 per cent of the ministers from RJD quota have criminal antecedents with charges of murder, rape, kidnapping.

Chequered Past

In 2005, Jeetan Ram Manjhi, in 2010, Ramanand Prasad Singh, and in 2020, Mewalal Chaudhury, all ministers were sacked within three days of swearing in following discovery of criminal cases pending against them.