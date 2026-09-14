Bihar NDA Faces UCC Divide As JD(U) Opposes Implementation, While BJP Allies Seek Clarity On Proposed Law |

Patna: Rift appeared in Bihar NDA on Monday over implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) toughens its stand on it.

Senior JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak asserted that the party was against the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Bihar, despite having supported the UCC Bill in Parliament.

Nitish Kumar’s Earlier Stand Reiterated

Rajak's remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the UCC would be implemented in 21 NDA-ruled states by 2029.

"Our stand on the issue was made clear by our leader (Nitish Kumar) way back. He had said that although our party was supporting the UCC Bill in Parliament, it was not in favour of implementing it in Bihar," Rajak said.

Asked whether the JD (U)'s position would have any impact on chief minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, Rajak contended the BJP-led NDA government was dependent on its allies.

JD(U) Says NDA Government Depends On Allies

"The chief minister may be from the BJP, but the government is being run with the help of allies... our stand is clear. The question of implementing UCC in Bihar does not arise," he said.

JD (U) has to tread on the UCC issue cautiously as the party chief and former chief minister Nitish Kumar was successful in garnering the support of a section of Muslims. Nitish had initiated several pro-Muslim initiatives while heading the government as CM, and also created a somewhat secular leader despite sharing power with BJP. Now, it will have to be seen whether he will let his secular image suffer a dent by agreeing to UCC implementation in Bihar without not even a whimper of protest.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha would hold discussions with Shah on the matter.

RJD Opposes Proposed UCC Move

The RJD, meanwhile, opposed the proposed implementation of the UCC and accused the BJP of returning to what it described as "politics of hate".

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said the BJP had faced several setbacks and was therefore reverting to the issue. He claimed the UCC would hurt Muslims and said his party would oppose its implementation in Bihar.

Chirag Paswan Seeks Draft Before Decision

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan has also clarified his stance. In a post on the social media platform X, he said that it is important to respect both India's diversity and equality, so the party will not decide its stand until a formal draft of the bill is made public and discussions are held with all stakeholders.

Citing specific articles of the Constitution on social media, Paswan wrote, "India's social fabric is diverse. Every section of society has its own civic traditions and customs. The Constitution itself recognises this; the Fifth and Sixth Schedules, Articles 371A and 371G, and the exemptions given to Scheduled Tribes in various laws enacted so far are evidence of this."

LJP Says Stakeholder Consultation Needed

He further stated that his party is committed to both equality and diversity. He said the party will only express its opinion on the UCC after the draft is made public, the interests of all parties are examined, and there is extensive discussion.

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Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) national president Santosh Kumar Suman, has expressed openness to the implementation of the UCC, stating that the party will formally evaluate the draft once the bill is presented. However, HAM has emphasised that the UCC should only move forward after thorough consultation with all coalition allies within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

HAM's chief, Santosh Kumar Suman, remarked that since Home Minister Amit Shah announced the policy, "there must be something good in the UCC.

Meanwhile, former union minister and MP Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) would decide its stand on the (UCC after examining the proposal brought by the central government.

Kushwaha’s remarks came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on implementing the UCC in BJP-ruled states.