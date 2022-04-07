Bihar MLC elections: Ruling NDA faces major loss; RJD gains by bagging seven seats

PATNA: Ruling NDA in Bihar suffered major losses in the elections to the Bihar Vidhan Parishad from local bodies constituencies. RJD gained in the elections and with seven seats being bagged by its candidates,Ms Rabri Devi,former chief minister would be able to get the status of leader of opposition in Vidhan Parishad.

Sachchidananad Rai, the sitting BJP MLC who was denied renomination from Saran constitutency was delcared elected with massive margin.The rebel BJP leader who is considered the richest candidate in the current elections with declared assets of Rs 1108 crores defeated his nearest RJD candidate,Sudhanshu Ranjan.BJP's Dharmendra Singh was placed third with only 254 votes.

In another prestigious constitutency of Munger, Ajay Kumar Singh of RJD defeated JDU candidate,Sanjay Prasad.Munger is represented by the national president of JDU, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh in Lok Sabha.

In Begusarai,the Lok Sabha constitutency represented by fire brand union minister,Giriraj Singh,NDA candidate was defeated.Congress candidate,Rajiv Kumar defeatedn the national secretary of BJP and sitting MLC,Rajnish Kumar.

RJD candidate,Saurabh Kumar won West Champaran seat defeating sitting JDU MLC,Rajesh Ram.

The NDA performed worse in Patna,where the sitting JDU MLC,Balmiki Prasad Singh ,lost to RJD's ,Kartikeya ,who was backed from Beur Central jail by Anant Singh and Ritlal Verma,both RJD MLAs.Kartikeya ,an upper caste Bhumihar got support of the Yadava electorate,

In Siwan,once considered the stronghold of Mohammad Shahbuddin,RJD candidate,Vinod Jaiswal defeated an independent,Raees Khan and BJP's Manoj Singh was ranked third.

Three independents,three Congress candidates were also elected

In Vaishali constitutency,sitting RJD MLC,Subodh Rai,who was defeated alleged the sitting RJD MLA from Mahuva ensured his defeated by sabotaging during the polling day.Bhushan Kumar of LJP(Paras) was elected with support of BJP and JDU.

In Gaya constitutency,sitting JDU MLC,Ms Manorama Devi lost to Kumar Nagendra of RJD.

Elected legislators,MPs,representatives of three tier panchayati raj system and urban bodies constitute the electoral college for Council elections.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:00 PM IST