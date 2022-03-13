Bihar MLC elections: Mukesh Sahani releases list of VIP candidates against BJP

Patna: After contesting against BJP in the just concluded assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), alliance partner in NDA in Bihar on Sunday released the names of its candidates against BJP nominees for the coming elections to Bihar legislative council.

VIP president and animal husbandry minister, Mukesh Sahni, who heads the party of fisherman community also announced that his party would contest the assembly by-elections in Bochaha constitutency in Muzaffarpur district. Sahni organised a pre-Holi celebration at Muzaffarpur on Sunday evening.

Sahni said his party would support the candidates fielded by JDU in the legislative council elections expected on April 9,but would oppose the BJP candidates.

He released the names of VIP candidates who would be contesting against the BJP nominees in Darbhanga, Saran, Rohtas, Purnia, Saharsa, Samastipur, Begusarai and announced his party would support the candidates of JDU and Lok Janashakti Party headed by Pashupati Kumar Paras,but oppose BJP in 15 seats to be filled up by the elected representatives of three tier panchayti Raj system.

Term of Paras in Bihar legislative council would expire next month and he has to be elected to either house of Bihar legislature to continue as minister.

Sahni sought support of the chief minister, Nitish Kumar whom he described as the supreme leader in NDA in selecting candidate for Bochaha constitutency and alleged BJP leaders were unreliable. He regretted BJP wanted his expulsion from the NDA and Bihar cabinet.

