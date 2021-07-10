Bihar: Minority affairs minister Jama Ahmad Khan claims his ancestors were Rajputs

PATNA: Jama Ahmad Khan, Minority affairs ministers of Bihar has claimed his ancestors were Rajputs of Rajasthan and one of his cousin brother is still a Rajput.

Khan, who was elected on Bahujan Samaj Party ticket from Chainpur in Kaimur district said his grand father, Bhagwan Singh had converted to Islam. Khan said his ancestors had migrated from Banswara district in Rajasthan. One family is settled in Naughara village in Kaimur district and another who is still Hindu is settled in Saraiya village in Vaishali district.



They are still Hindus, he said and claimed there was no hostility among the families of Hindu and Muslim cousins. "We share family ties and attend family celebrations", Khan said.





Khan said another member of the Singh family had migrated to Uttar Pradesh from Rajsthan and maintained family ties.

"There was no forced conversions and my ancestors had converted their religion voluntarily", Khan said. He cautioned there should be no more forced religious conversions as it disturbs social harmony.



Immediately after getting elected on BSP ticket, he had joined joined JDU and was appointed minister. After becoming a minister, Khan went to a Shiva temple in his constituency with a rudraksha mala around his neck.