Bihar: Media against CM Nitish Kumar due to liquor ban

Singh said the media (electronic) and newspapers were writing against Nitish Kumar as there was total prohibition in the state.

Law Kumar MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 12:04 AM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | Photo: PTI

Patna: The media was against Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, as journalists were not getting liquor, according to Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh, National President of JDU.

While speaking at the Jan Sambad programme at Mohisana village in Lakhisarai district on Tuesday, Singh said the media (electronic) and newspapers were writing against Nitish Kumar as there was total prohibition in the state.

Singh added the Chief Minister has imposed the prohibition in the larger public interest and he need not worry about the pleasure of journalists.

However, Harihushan Thakur, a BJP legislator, has claimed in a statement that the JD U leader violated prohibition and that if his blood samples were examined, it would be proven that he was a habitual offender of the liquor ban.

