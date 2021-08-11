Bihar: Journalist found dead in Champaran district, two arrested

Patna: Two muffasil journalists were arrested in connection with the "cold blooded" murder of a young journalist, Manish Kumar Singh at Harsidhi in East Champaran district, 175 kms north from Patna.

Deputy SP, Pramod Kumar said raids were being conducted to arrest ten more named by Sanjay Kumar Singh, father of Manish, He said speedy trial would be arranged in the court.

Sanjay owns a local paper - Areraj Darshan. He had lodged an FIR with police claiming his son was missing since Saturday. He had alleged that his son had received threatening messages too. Sanjay is known as a RTI activist too.

Police said a motor cycle which was used by the young journalist was found abandoned at Mathlohiyapur village under Kotwa panchayat.

Later, villagers found shoes used by Manish abandoned near a small rivulet. Police found the bloated body of Manish floating in the rivulet.

Police said Manish was murdered brutally as his eyes were gouged out.

Pramod Kumar, officer-in-charge of Harsidhi police station said mobile set of the young journalist who worked for a regional news channel was not found and it was responding with switched off signals since Saturday evening.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:54 PM IST