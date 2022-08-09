Bihar: JD(U) leader claims Nitish Kumar foiled 'Eknath Shinde plan' in state

JD(U) leader and Chief Minister of Bihar, NItish Kumar | Photo: ANI

Tuesday, August 9, will be crucial for Bihar as a series of legislature party meetings will decide whether the so-called double-engine government of the National Democratic Alliance led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar continues or grinds to a halt.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has convened a meeting of all parliamentarians and legislators of his party, the Janata Dal (United), in Patna in the morning.

A JD(U) leader claimed on condition of anonymity that Nitish Kumar had spotted in time the BJP’s ‘Eknath Shinde plan’ to sabotage his government and changed the game.

According to the leader, “The saffron party wanted RCP Singh to stay in the JD(U) and work like Eknath Shinde. Lallan Singh’s statement about the Chirag model was actually the Eknath Shinde model in Bihar. Everyone knows who was behind the conspiracy to remove Uddhav Thakeray in Maharashtra.

“Nitish Kumar smartly assessed the situation and was minutely observing the activities of RCP Singh. When he thought the time had come to end the climax, he asked the JD(U) state president to serve a notice to RCP Singh and asked him to clarify the 40 bigha lands obtained by him and his family in the last nine years. Following that development, RCP Singh resigned from the primary membership of the party and levelled sensational allegations against Nitish Kumar and national president Lalan Singh. He even claimed that the JD-U is a sinking ship."

The main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal, too, has summoned all its legislators to Patna for a meeting at the 10 Circular Road bungalow of former chief minister Rabri Devi. The RJD’s electoral ally, the Indian National Congress, has also called its legislators to the state capital.

As the JD(U) kept the BJP guessing, the Congress and the RJD both said they would welcome Nitish Kumar back into the mahagath bandhan, or grand alliance, if he were to sever ties with the saffron party.

On Monday, as political temperatures soared in the crucial heartland state, Congress Legislature Party leader Ajit Kumar Sharma even said the party would accept Nitish Kumar as leader of the grand alliance if he parted ways with the BJP. However, Madan Mohan Jha, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief, said the party had accepted the leadership of Tejashwi Prasad.

RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwari said his party would welcome Nitish Kumar in the alliance led by Tejashwi Prasad if he severs ties with the BJP. He did not say if the party would accept Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

RJD state President Jagadanand Singh claimed that his party is ready for every war. He, however, denied any kind of pact with the JD(U) at this juncture.

"We have not given any proposal or invitation to Nitish Kumar to join the mahagath bandhan in Bihar,” he said. “We have called for the meeting on Tuesday to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Vidhan Sabha elections. We are ready to fight any war." The Congress statement came after the JD(U) accused Union minister Bhupinder Yadav, who looks after the BJP’s affairs in Bihar, of trying to engineer a split in its ranks through former Union minister RCP Singh.

Tapes of RCP Singh’s alleged telephonic conversations reached Nitish Kumar a few weeks ago, JD(U) sources claimed.