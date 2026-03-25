Bihar Introduces Time-Of-Day Tariffs, Cheaper Daytime Power, Costlier Evening Peak Electricity Rates | Representative Image

Patna: Power consumers in Bihar will have to spend less during the day but have to pay more during peak evening hours as electricity tariffs are going to be linked to the time of usage from April 1.

The Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved the proposal, which will apply to consumers with smart prepaid meters as well as those using conventional meters. The new system will cover more than 87 lakh consumers with smart prepaid meters, along with those using older meters.

Bihar currently has 22.1 million electricity consumers, of which over 8.7 million will fall under the ‘Time of Day’ tariff framework. Consumers without smart meters but with an electricity load of more than 10 kilowatts will also be included.

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Under the new arrangement, electricity usage between 11 pm and 9 am will be billed at the normal rate, with consumers paying for actual consumption.

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From 9 am to 5 pm, electricity will be cheaper, with consumers required to pay 80 per cent of the total bill. The period from 5 PM to 11 PM will be treated as peak hours, when electricity will be more expensive.

During peak hours, charges may go up to 120 per cent, meaning consumers could pay Rs 120 for every Rs 100 worth of electricity consumed.

Domestic consumers, however, will be billed at 110 per cent instead of 120 per cent during this period, while commercial, small, and large industrial consumers will be charged 120 per cent.