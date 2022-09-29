Bihar IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra issues apology for her 'you'll ask for condoms too' remark | Twitter

IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra, MD of Bihar Women & Child Development Corporation on Thursday issued an official apology for her 'she wants condoms too' remark when a student asked for affordable sanitary napkins.

Issuing a public apology, Bhamra said, "I express regret if my words hurt any girl's sentiments. I didn't intend to humiliate anyone or hurt anyone's sentiments."

I express regret if my words hurt any girl's sentiments. I didn't intend to humiliate anyone or hurt anyone's sentiments: IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra on Patna incident where she asked a schoolgirl if “she wants condoms too” when the latter asked for affordable sanitary napkins pic.twitter.com/kNb0Ln2yJc — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

IAS officer rebukes girl seeking pads: 'Want condoms too?'

In the program in Bihar's Patna, when a schoolgirl asked the IAS officer, "can the government provide sanitary pads at low prices?" IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra responded to the question in a rather taunting saying, "You will eventually hope that the government will also give you condoms for family planning."

The annoyed IAS officer said that there is no end to the demand of the people. People will always be asking for something or the other.

The female IAS officer did not stop there, while surrounding the girl, she even said, "Tomorrow you'll say the government can give jeans too. And why not some beautiful shoes after that?" On this, when the student reminded her that the government is formed by the vote of the people. She said, "This is the height of stupidity. So don't vote. Be Pakistan. Do you vote for money and services?"

In another series of questions and answers when a girl asked "The school toilet is broken. Often boys also enter. They drink less water so that they don't have to go to the toilet. To this, the IAS officer replied, "Tell me, is there a separate toilet in your house? If you keep asking for a lot of things in different places, how will it work?"

"Why do you need to take anything from the government? This way of thinking is wrong. Do it yourself. There's a need to change the thinking. You have to decide where you want to see yourself in the future. You will have to make this decision yourself. The government cannot do this for you. Do you want to sit where you are, or on the side I am sitting on?" she told the audience, which comprised mostly girls from class 9 and 10.

NCW seeks explanation for the remark

Earlier in the day, National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the incident and sought a written explanation for her remarks.

National Commission for Women (NCW) takes cognizance of the incident in Patna, where IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra, MD of Bihar Women & Child Development Corporation asked a schoolgirl if “she wants condoms too” when the student asked for affordable sanitary napkins: NCW pic.twitter.com/04RUizbXKh — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022