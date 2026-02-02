 Bihar Horror: Married Woman’s Body Found In Suitcase Near Sasaram Market; Husband Accused | VIDEO
A suitcase containing the body of a 25-year-old married woman was found near Mandi Bazaar in Bihar’s Sasaram town, triggering panic in the busy market area. The deceased, Mehrun Khatoon from Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly murdered by her electrician husband. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched raids to arrest the accused.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
X/@priyanka2bharti

A shocking incident came to light on Saturday after a suitcase containing the body of a married woman was found near Mandi Bazaar in Sasaram town of Bihar’s Rohtas district. The discovery sent shockwaves through the busy market area, prompting panic among local residents.

Victim Identified as 25-Year-Old Woman From UP

According to media reports, the deceased was identified as Mehrun Khatoon (25), a native of Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said her identity was confirmed around five hours after the suitcase was recovered.

Locals reportedly noticed an unattended suitcase dumped behind the market and grew suspicious. After raising an alarm, residents immediately informed emergency services by dialling 112.

Police Seal Area, Body Recovered

Police teams rushed to the spot within minutes and cordoned off the area as crowds gathered. Upon opening the suitcase, officers found the woman’s body stuffed inside. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to examine the crime scene.

Husband Accused of Murder

Police suspect that Mehrun was allegedly murdered by her husband, Qayamuddin, an electrician and resident of Dehri in Rohtas district. The couple had married in 2022 and have a two-and-a-half-year-old son.

Family Alleges Illicit Relationship Motive

Mehrun’s mother alleged that Qayamuddin was involved in an illicit relationship with a relative, which Mehrun had opposed. She claimed frequent arguments took place over the issue. On Friday night, the husband reportedly informed the family that Mehrun had gone missing. Her body was found the following morning.

Manhunt Launched, Body Sent for Post-Mortem

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. Raids are underway to arrest the accused, who is currently absconding. Further investigation is ongoing.

