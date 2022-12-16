Bihar hooch tragedy: 'Not a single penny would be given to victims' families,' says CM Nitish Kumar

Photo: PTI

Bihar: Amid high power drama over the deaths due to spurious liquor, CM announces that 'Not a single penny would be given to the victims of the deceased in hooch tragedy.'

While the death toll rises to 60, which was earlier reported as 50 on Friday morning. A rapid surge in the death toll of victims dying after drinking spurious liquor is seen after the incident took place on Wednesday.

While addressing the Bihar assembly, CM Nitish Kumar gave this blunt clarification about not compensating for the deaths due to spurious liquor. He said that if they drink liquor they'll die. Hence government won't give any money to their families.

The chief minister's blunt comments came as his policy of prohibition came under attack from many quarters including from his former political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor, who demanded scrapping of the prohibition law.

"Jo piyega woh marega" (those who drink spurious alcohol will die), thundered Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he stood his ground maintaining that prohibition was "not my personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state".