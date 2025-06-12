Bihar Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Hits Police Check Post In Patna, 3 Including 2 Cops Injured (VIDEO)

Patna: A speeding Scorpio ran over three policemen at a checkpoint in Bihar's capital, Patna, on Wednesday night. The incident reportedly took place between 10:30 PM and 12:30 AM when the speeding car hit policemen from behind at a checkpoint.
The incident took place near Rajiv Nagar Crossing close to Atal Path. A sub-inspector, a woman constable and one other person sustained injuries in the incident.
Visuals From The Spot:
"A district-wide vehicle checking was underway between 10:30 PM and 12:30 AM when a speeding car hit policemen from behind at a checkpoint, causing serious injuries. The injured officers were taken to a hospital. Two passengers of the car are in custody, while the driver fled. Further investigation is underway," Patna SSP Avkash Kumar said as quoted by PTI.
The injured police personnel were immediately rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the car managed to flee from the spot. Meanwhile, the police arrested two passengers of the vehicle.
A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.