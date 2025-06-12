 Bihar Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Hits Police Check Post In Patna, 3 Including 2 Cops Injured (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Hits Police Check Post In Patna, 3 Including 2 Cops Injured (VIDEO)

Bihar Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Hits Police Check Post In Patna, 3 Including 2 Cops Injured (VIDEO)

A speeding Scorpio ran over three policemen at a checkpoint in Bihar's capital, Patna, on Wednesday night. The injured police personnel were immediately rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the car managed to flee from the spot.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 08:47 AM IST
article-image
Speeding car hits police check post in Patna, 3 Police personnel injured (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Patna: A speeding Scorpio ran over three policemen at a checkpoint in Bihar's capital, Patna, on Wednesday night. The incident reportedly took place between 10:30 PM and 12:30 AM when the speeding car hit policemen from behind at a checkpoint.

The incident took place near Rajiv Nagar Crossing close to Atal Path. A sub-inspector, a woman constable and one other person sustained injuries in the incident.

Visuals From The Spot:

"A district-wide vehicle checking was underway between 10:30 PM and 12:30 AM when a speeding car hit policemen from behind at a checkpoint, causing serious injuries. The injured officers were taken to a hospital. Two passengers of the car are in custody, while the driver fled. Further investigation is underway," Patna SSP Avkash Kumar said as quoted by PTI.

FPJ Shorts
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'

The injured police personnel were immediately rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the car managed to flee from the spot. Meanwhile, the police arrested two passengers of the vehicle.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Air India Pilot Gave Mayday Call Before Crash; What is It? (EXPLAINED)

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Air India Pilot Gave Mayday Call Before Crash; What is It? (EXPLAINED)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases;...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases;...