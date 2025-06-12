Bihar Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Hits Police Check Post In Patna, 3 Including 2 Cops Injured (VIDEO)

Speeding car hits police check post in Patna, 3 Police personnel injured (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Patna: A speeding Scorpio ran over three policemen at a checkpoint in Bihar's capital, Patna, on Wednesday night. The incident reportedly took place between 10:30 PM and 12:30 AM when the speeding car hit policemen from behind at a checkpoint.

The incident took place near Rajiv Nagar Crossing close to Atal Path. A sub-inspector, a woman constable and one other person sustained injuries in the incident.

Visuals From The Spot:

अभी- अभी : पटना के अटल पथ पर वाहन चेकिंग के दौरान भागने को BJP का झंडा लगाई गाड़ी ने कई पुलिस वालों को रौंदा. एसएसपी अवकाश कुमार मौका ए वारदात पर पहुंचे. सूचना समाप्त. pic.twitter.com/QLvM2QQF1R — Gyaneshwar (@Gyaneshwar_Jour) June 11, 2025

"A district-wide vehicle checking was underway between 10:30 PM and 12:30 AM when a speeding car hit policemen from behind at a checkpoint, causing serious injuries. The injured officers were taken to a hospital. Two passengers of the car are in custody, while the driver fled. Further investigation is underway," Patna SSP Avkash Kumar said as quoted by PTI.

VIDEO | Bihar: A speeding car ran over three policemen at a checkpoint in Patna late last night. Patna SSP Avkash Kumar said: “A district-wide vehicle checking was underway between 10:30 PM and 12:30 AM when a speeding car hit policemen from behind at a checkpoint, causing… pic.twitter.com/PFFX53xRDk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2025

The injured police personnel were immediately rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the car managed to flee from the spot. Meanwhile, the police arrested two passengers of the vehicle.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.