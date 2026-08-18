Bihar Govt Removes Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha Over AK-47 Use During Student Protest

The Bihar government has removed Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha from his post following the controversy over an AK-47 being fired by a police constable during student protests in the district on July 25. Jha has been placed under vetting for a fresh posting, while other officers serving in Siwan at the time are yet to receive new assignments, NDTV reported.

AK-47 Firing During Bihar Bandh

The action follows the violent protests held across Bihar during a statewide bandh over the alleged NEET paper leak and issues concerning student protesters. Siwan witnessed clashes between demonstrators and police, with incidents of stone-pelting and the use of tear gas and other crowd-control measures.

A video from the protest showed constable Abhishek Kumar firing an AK-47 in the air near JP Chowk. According to the police, he fired four rounds after personnel were surrounded by protesters. The firing was reportedly carried out without orders and the constable was subsequently suspended.

Police Say Constable Fired To Protect Personnel

Police officials said the constable used his service weapon to protect himself and other personnel amid the violence and to safeguard public and government property. Authorities maintained that no one was injured by the four rounds fired from the AK-47.

The circumstances surrounding the firing, however, prompted questions over the use of an automatic weapon during a civilian protest. The Indian Express reported that police procedures generally prescribe a graduated response to crowd violence, with firearms treated as a last resort.

Three Protesters Suffered Bullet Injuries

Three people, including a 17-year-old, sustained firearm injuries during the violence in Siwan. Authorities registered separate FIRs concerning the injuries but maintained that it was not immediately clear whether all three were caused by police firing.

The locations of the injuries were also separate from the spot where the constable was filmed firing the AK-47. Police said the investigation would establish the source of the bullets.

SP's Removal Comes Amid Ongoing Probe

The removal of Jha marks the latest administrative action following the July 25 violence. The constable involved in the AK-47 incident had already been suspended and departmental proceedings initiated.

The Bihar government's latest move comes as authorities continue to examine the conduct of personnel during the protest and the circumstances that led to the use of firearms. The episode had also drawn criticism from opposition leaders, who questioned the police response to the student agitation.