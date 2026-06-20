Bihar Govt Orders Judicial Inquiry Into Bhojpur Police Encounter As Political Pressure Mounts And Public Outrage Intensifies

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary | IANS

Patna, June 20: The police encounter that took place on June 17 in Bilauti village under the Shahpur police station area of Bhojpur district has taken a significant turn, with the Samrat Choudhary government ordering a judicial inquiry into the incident amid mounting political pressure and public outrage.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced through social media that a retired High Court judge would conduct an independent inquiry into the encounter.

The government stated that the probe would examine all facts, circumstances and disputed aspects of the case to ensure transparency and remove any doubts surrounding the incident.

One of the most notable developments in the case has been criticism from leaders within the ruling alliance itself.

Even before the opposition intensified its attack, senior leaders of the ruling coalition had raised concerns over the police action.

JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha cited the viral video of the encounter and said that it had raised serious doubts about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He stated that suspending four police personnel was only an immediate step and that a thorough investigation, supervised by senior officers, was necessary.

According to Jha, if any police personnel acted outside the law, they should face legal action just as any criminal would.

“The video that has surfaced regarding the Bharat Tiwari encounter case certainly raises doubts. The suspension of four police personnel is not enough. A time-bound investigation must be conducted and action taken against the guilty,” he said.

He further emphasised that the government's policy of taking strict action against criminals should equally apply to police officials found guilty of wrongdoing.

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ashwini Choubey also questioned the police version of events.

Referring to videos and eyewitness accounts, he asked why the police opened fire if Bharat Tiwari had already surrendered and was allegedly unarmed.

Choubey demanded that the entire truth be brought before the public to determine whether the incident had damaged the credibility of the police force.

The controversy has also generated political reactions outside Bihar.

The ruling party of neighbouring Jharkhand, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, criticised the Bihar government and raised concerns over police conduct.

Meanwhile, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav strongly criticised the incident and accused the government of police excesses.

During his remarks, he compared Bharat Tiwari to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, intensifying the political debate surrounding the case.

Ara MP Sudama Prasad has also raised serious concerns regarding the encounter.

Leading a delegation of CPI(ML) leaders, he visited Bilauti village and met the family members of the deceased.

Later, while addressing a press conference in Ara, he alleged that available video footage and other evidence suggested that the encounter appeared to have been staged.

He claimed that Bharat Tiwari had been surrounded before being shot.

The controversy intensified after videos related to the incident circulated widely on social media.

Authorities claim that Bharat Tiwari opened fire on the police team during an operation to apprehend him, prompting retaliatory firing.

However, family members and villagers allege that Bharat Tiwari had already surrendered and was shot afterwards.

Footage circulating online has raised questions about whether standard operating procedures were followed during the police action.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)