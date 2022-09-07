Bihar government to recycle seized liquor bottles, will manufacture bangles

Glass bangles (Representative Image) | D'Source

Patna: The Bihar government has decided to use the glass from damaged liquor bottles to manufacture bangles. There's alcohol ban in the state since 2015; thus far, the police would destroy the bottles seized during searches or raids to discourage illicit alcohol trade.

Bihar government recently made an agreement with a bangle manufacturing unit based in Uttar Pradesh. The firm will train local woman on how to make bangles from these bottles.

This move will not only promote recycling but also generate income for women and add value to the waste.

State excise and prohibition commissioner, B Kartikeya Dhani said that women engaged with the Livelihood Mission (Jivika) would be engaged in bangle manufacturing units.

Dhani said that women will be supplied with powdered glass from liquor bottles and other raw materials required to produce bangles.

As per officials, the Chief Executive Officer of Livelihood Mission Rs 1 crore was allocated to them for women's training. The officer added that a team is already in Farrukhabad to undergo training.

The government has also directed excise officials across state to transport the liquor bottle to Patna where the unit will be set up.

Officials claimed despite a total prohibition in the state, liquor is bootlegged in the state through West Bengal, UP and even Nepal. In August 2022 alone the state police had seized 3.69 lakh litres of liquor and arrested 31,150 people.