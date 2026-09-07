Bihar Floods: Ganga Crosses Record Level In Patna, Over 22 Lakh People Affected Across 12 Districts | AI

More than 22 lakh people across 12 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods after heavy rain in the state and neighbouring Jharkhand caused rivers to overflow, with authorities sounding an alert after the Ganga crossed its previous highest flood level in Patna on Sunday.

The East Central Railway cancelled and diverted some trains because of the alarmingly high water level at a bridge connecting Punpun and Parsa Bazar stations on the Patna-Gaya section.

Ganga Crosses Previous Record At Gandhi Ghat

At Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Ganga was flowing at 50.57 metres at 6 am, 0.05 metres above its previous highest flood level (HFL) of 50.52 metres recorded on Aug 21.

At Pandarak, the river stood at 43.92 metres at 6 am, exceeding its previous HFL of 43.73 metres recorded on Aug 16 by 0.19 metres.

Several other rivers were also flowing above the danger mark. The Gandak breached the mark at Dumariaghat and Hajipur, the Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, the Budhi Gandak at Khagaria, the Punpun at Sripalpur, the Bagmati at Benibad and the Ghaghra at Darauli.

The Ganga was also above the danger level at Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Buxar and Munger.

Bihar has received 69.1 mm of rainfall so far in September, 55% above normal, following heavy rain in the state and neighbouring Jharkhand.

Officials warned that Hathidah and other gauge stations could be affected over the next one to three days following the rise in the Ganga at Gandhi Ghat.

22.42 Lakh People Hit Across 12 Districts

Around 22.42 lakh people have been affected in Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai and Arwal districts, officials said.

Authorities are operating 190 community kitchens for flood-affected people, while 1,429 boats have been deployed to evacuate those stranded.

Twenty-seven State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and 10 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also been deployed across affected districts.

According to an advisory issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD), the Ganga at Hathidah could cross its previous HFL, prompting heightened vigilance in Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur and Katihar.

Officials have been instructed to continuously monitor river levels, embankments, vulnerable locations and low-lying areas and take precautionary measures when required.

People in affected areas have been advised to stay away from rivers and remain cautious. Local administrations have also been directed to monitor boat operations, prevent overloading and keep residents updated.

More Rain Forecast Across Bihar

The weather office has forecast light to moderate rain at several places across Bihar over the next two days, with heavy rain possible at some locations.

The forecast comes as authorities remain on alert over the possibility of further increases in river levels in downstream areas.

Tejashwi Seeks National Disaster Status

Opposition parties have demanded that the floods be declared a national disaster.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national working president Tejashwi Yadav claimed that 76% of Bihar had been affected by floods and that 19 districts were reeling under the deluge, affecting more than 20 lakh people.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly said on X that livestock had been swept away, public infrastructure severely damaged and property worth thousands of crore lost.

Yadav accused the Bihar government of being "indifferent" towards flood-affected people and urged the Centre to declare the situation a national disaster and provide special financial assistance to the state.

He also sought the deployment of Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters for rescue operations and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bihar, assess the situation and announce relief measures.