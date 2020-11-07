Bihar Exit Polls: JD(U) may drag BJP down as Tejashwi emerges from shadows; here are key takeaways

As the third and last phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 concluded this evening, all eyes were on the exit poll projections, put out by research firms and various agencies, to get a clear picture of the likely poll outcome.

According to the forecasts, which were based on responses of people who have cast their votes, the exit polls have basically surmised that there is but a slight margin of victory for the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), under the leadership of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, over the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, the edge is so close that there might likely be a hung assembly, according to the seat tally and vote percentage of all the parties.

Here are the five primary takeaways from the Bihar Exit Polls 2020:

Mood for 'parivartan'

If there is one thing that is clear from the Bihar exit poll projections, it is that the BJP may possibly have backed the wrong horse in this race and that the JD(U) might, ironically, drag the BJP down.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is the ruling coalition in the state, which is governed by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Kumar, who has headed Bihar since 2015 (and even before on instances) faces a strong anti-incumbency factor. The JD(U) understands this, and tried to sail its way to victory campaigning on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and successful central schemes and faults of the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD regime before him, but it seems like it wasn't enough to cover the resentment against itself.

As we've been seeing in state elections for a while, local issues dictate assembly polls far more than national issues. After all, why on earth should a Bihari daily-wage labourer or an unemployed yougster in the state care for China, Triple Talaq, or Article 370 abrogation?

Tejashwi's return to popularity

The return of the prodigal son — or so to speak — Tejashwi Yadav is a notable factor projected by the exit polls, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerging as the single-largest party. This is especially significant because not too long ago, Tejashwi was being criticised en masse as the 'jungle raj ka yuvraj', even by the Prime Minister himself.

The BJP and the JD(U) had tried hard to paint Lalu Prasad Yadav's son as the successor to the alleged lawless regime of his father, but as it turns out, the people of Bihar are looking to give the up-and-coming leader a chance than resort to yet another term of Nitish-led regime.