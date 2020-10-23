Bihar Elections 2020: Why did PM Modi's poll speech leave LJP President Chirag Paswan emotional?

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his campaign for the Bihar assembly elections with three back to back rallies where he castigated the opposition over its stand on the abrogation of Article 370 and reminded the people of the 15-year reign of "crime" and "loot" under the RJD.

Modi addressed rallies in Rohtas, Gaya and Bhagalpur districts, where he shared the stage with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and severely criticized the opposition for adopting a contrarian position on "any step taken in the national interest".

During his rally, PM Modi also paid homage to late Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan. During his rally in Sasaram, Modi said that he had lost "two close friends" from Bihar while paying homage to Ram Vilas Paswan and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.

PM Modi's tribute left Ram Vilas Paswan's son and LJP President Chirag Paswan emotional. Taking to Twitter, Chirag wrote in Hindi, "The Prime Minister comes to Bihar and pays respect to my father by calling him 'true friend'. His remark that he was there for him till his last breath made me emotional. It is natural as a son to feel good to see the love and respect Modi ji has for my father. I am thankful to the Prime Minister for this."