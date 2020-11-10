Bihar Elections 2020: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur assembly constituency

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has won from Hasanpur Assembly seat, beating Janta Dal United (JDU) candidate Raj Kumar Ray by 21,139 votes.
As per the Election Commission of India, Tej Pratap Yadav got 80,991 votes (80822 - EVM votes, 169 - Postal votes), while Raj Kumar Ray got 59,852 votes (59783 - EVM votes, 69 - Postal votes).
Meanwhile, results have been declared for 52 out of the total 243 seats. BJP and RJD has won 16 seats each, JD(U) has won seven seats, Congress and CPI(M-L) three seats each, VIP two seats, AIMIM, CPI, CPI(M), HAM(S), and Independent has won one seat each.
Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.
On one side is the NDA, which includes JD-U (115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).
Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).
Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA while Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief minister candidate.
