Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi, Amit Shah and others meet at BJP headquarters to finalise candidates

The names that will be discussed are likely to be for the second and third phases of the Bihar assembly polls. The party has already announced candidates for the first phase of the polls.

The BJP is part of ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state. BJP has given 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota of seats decided with JD-U.

The BJP and the JD-U had agreed on a seat-sharing formula under which the former was allotted 121 seats and the latter 122 seats in the 243-member assembly. JD-U has given seats to Hindustani Awaam Morcha of Jitin Ram Manjhi from its quota.

Meanwhile, Congress has submitted a list of star campaigners for Bihar assembly elections which includes party chief Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who has had differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, is also in the list of 30 leaders submitted to the Election Commission.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel apart from Gehlot are in the list.

Others in the list include Gulam Nabi Azad, Shaktisinh Gohil, Tariq Anwar, Shatrughan Sinha, Shakeel Ahmed, Kirti Azad, Nikhil Kumar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Anil Sharma, Pramod Tiwari, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Udit Raj and Raj Babbar.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi would hold at least six rallies in the Bihar elections with two rallies in each phase. They said details are being worked out.

Elections in the state will be held in three phases beginning October 28 and results will be declared on November 10.

