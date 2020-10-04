Bihar Elections 2020: NDA reaches seat-sharing agreement; Nitish Kumar's JDU to get 122 seats, BJP 121, says report

A meeting of top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership took place on Saturday at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi over the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance's situation for Bihar Assembly polls. BJP National President JP Nadda, party in-charge Bihar Bhupendra Yadav and in-charge for Bihar polls Devendra Fadnavis were also present in the meeting. Yadav and Fadnavis had returned to Delhi on Friday from Bihar after holding meetings with leaders of BJP state unit. They were supposed to meet with Janata Dal (U) leaders in Patna but they returned without meeting them.

Meanwhile, according to an NDTV report, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP have reached an almost equal seat-sharing agreement. Citing sources, the report said that JD(U) will get 122 seats, while BJP will get 121. Also, JD(U) will accommodate Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and BJP will give seats to Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party.

On Saturday, the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance which includes Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Left parties announced Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

"All components of UPA have decided to come together as coalition for the Bihar Assembly elections. Congress, RJD, CPI, CPI(M) & Vikassheel Insaan Party will be part of this alliance under leadership of RJD. We want Bihar to prosper under Tejashwi Yadav," said Congress leader Avinash Pandey.

The Opposition has also reached their seat-sharing agreement, with RJD to get 144 seats. Congress will be contesting nearly 70 seats whereas the Left parties will field candidates on around 30 seats. Meanwhile, RJD will accommodate VIP and JMM in its quota.

The first phase of the nomination has already begun in Bihar for 71 seats and the Election Commission of India is busy in the preparation of state election monitoring of all poll-related matters with officials.

The elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

