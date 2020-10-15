Bihar Elections 2020: Mahagathbandhan releases list of 243 candidates - Check out full list here

Mahagathbandhan is led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. Yadav on Wednesday said that he will share the manifesto in the next two days.

Ahead of filing his nomination from Raghopur constituency in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that after coming to power, the first thing that the "Mahagathbandhan" government will do is to sanction jobs for 10 lakh youth in its first Cabinet meet.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.