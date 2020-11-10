Bihar Election Results: Take a look at the trends in key seats

Early trends show Grand Alliance and NDA are in a close fight for the 125 seats of the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

As per the trends available on the Election Commission website, the NDA is leading in 63 seats -- BJP (33), JDU (25), and the VIP in five seats -- while the Grand Alliance is ahead in 56 seats. The RJD is ahead in 36 seats, the Congress in 13, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) in six and the CPI(M) in one seat.

According to the early poll trends, Tejashwi was leading from the Raghopur Assembly seat with 2,445 votes, while his rival Satish Kumar was trailing by over 500 votes with 1,990 votes.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap, who shifted his Assembly seat from Mahua to Hasanpur, is trailing behind the ruling Janata Dal(United) candidate Raj Kumar Ray by over 1,500 votes.

According to the poll panel data, Ray was leading with 7,958 votes in the early trends while Tej Pratap was trailing with 6,416 votes. Rakesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) candidate from Hasanpur, Arjun Prasad Yadav, has 1,131 votes and LJP's Manish Kumar has got 745 votes.

Even veteran leader Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Bundela, who contested as the Congress candidate from Bihariganj is trailing by a margin of over 1,400 votes.

According to the poll panel, Subashini has so far got 2,791 votes while her opponent JD(U)'s Niranjan Kumar Mehta has got 4,062 votes as the counting was underway.

Even Lovely Anand, wife of jailed former MP Anand Mohan who contested as a RJD candidate, is trailing by over 10,000 votes from Saharsa Assembly constituency. Alok Ranjan of BJP was leading with 21,521 votes and Lovely Anand has so far got 9,695 votes in the early trends.

As per the early trends, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing Raj Kumar Ray of Janata Dal (United) by 1,365 votes in Hasanpur seat.

RJD leader and Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur seat by 455 votes.

HAM president and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi trailing behind Uday Narain Choudhary of RJD by 1,340 votes in Imamganj seat.

Ace shooter and BJP nominee Shreyasi Singh was leading over her rivals in Jamui.

State minister and BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav, however, was trailing Pravin Singh of the Congress by 1,778 votes in Patna Sahib seat.

The LJP is leading in three seats, and the AIMIM the BSP and in one seat each.

Congress leader Luv Sinha trails BJP's Nitin Nabin by 1,200 votes in Bankipur seat. Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary bags only 121 of 3,860 votes counted so far.

Bihar Assembly Speaker and JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary trails RJD's Arbind Kumar Sahni by 230 votes in Sarairanjan seat.