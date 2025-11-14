Bihar Election Results: 5 Seats With Narrowest Victory Margins; Check List

FPJ

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is currently leading on 202 seats and is heading towards a historic win in Bihar as counting continues for the 243 seats in the state assembly. The BJP is set to become the single largest party and is currently leading on 90 seats. On the other hand, the opposition Mahagathbandhan has been reduced to 35 seats.

While some of the BJP and JD(U) candidates registered landslide victories with huge margins, several seats witnessed nail-biting contests, with some having margins in double digits.

There are at least 14 seats in the state where the margin between the leading and trailing candidates is less than 1,000 votes.

Here is the list of five such seats

Sandesh: In the Sandesh assembly seat, JD(U)’s Radha Charan Sah contested against Dipu Singh of the RJD. The JD(U) candidate won the seat by a margin of mere 27 votes.

Agiaon: The Agiaon seat in Arrah saw a close contest between the BJP and the Communist Party of India (ML)-L candidate. The seat witnessed several flip-flops before Mahesh Paswan of the BJP emerged winner with a margin of 95 votes.

Ramgarh: The Ramgarh seat's margin was of 175 votes. BSP’s Satish Kumar Singh Yadav was leading against BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh with a margin of 175 votes.

Forbesganj: Congress candidate Manoj Bishwas won against BJP’s Vidya Sagar Keshari in a closely fought contest, securing the seat by 221 votes.

Jehanabad: RJD’s Rahul Kumar won against JD(U)’s Chandeswhar Prasad in a nail-biting contest, winning by 255 votes.

The final results are yet to be updated on the ECI website.