Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Outshines BJP Despite Weak Seat Performance - Explained

RJD President Lalu Prasad (L) & Party Leader Tejashwi Yadav (R) | ANI

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the main Opposition party in Bihar, is heading towards one of its worst defeats in the state. The Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party is restricted to only 25 seats. However, the RJD received more votes than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU).

As per the Election Commission data, Bihar's main opposition party received 22.69 per cent of votes as compared to 20.84 per cent of votes polled for the saffron party. In 2025, the RJD contested on 143 seats out of 243.

Notably, the second largest party, Janata Dal United (JDU), the second-largest party, received 18.87 per cent votes.

Bihar Election Results:

As per the latest Election Commission's data, the BJP is leading on 91 seats, while its ally JDU is ahead on 83 seats. Union Minister Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) sprung a surprise in the Bihar polls by bagging 20 seats. Meanwhile, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAMS and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RSHTLKM) are leading on five and four seats respectively.

The Opposition's Mahagathbandhan is restricted to only 34 seats. The main opposition party in the state, the RJD, is ahead on 26 seats, while the Congress is leading on only five seats. The other parties of the grand alliance - Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) bagged one seat each.

Reacting to the NDA's outstandinfg victory, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the overwhelming mandate for the ruling alliance in Bihar wass the people's stamp of approval on its work for development, women's safety, good governance, and the welfare of the poor.

In a series of posts on X, Shah said that in the last 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked wholeheartedly for Bihar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has worked to pull the state out of the darkness of 'jungle raj'.

The NDA was set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in close to 200 out of the total 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with nearly 95 per cent strike rate.