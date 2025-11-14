Bihar Election Results 2025: Exit Polls Fail Miserably As NDA Crosses 200 Seats In Stunning Victory And MGT Collapses

Exit Polls Fail Miserably As NDA Crosses 200 Seats In Stunning Victory And MGT Collapses | ANI

Patna, November 14: The Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 have delivered a major shock to the pollsters and political analysts across the nation. The exit polls, which were released after the last phase of polling concluded on November 11, failed abruptly to predict the whopping number of seats which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in the final phases of vote counting. The Mahagathbandhan has collapsed with only 35 seats.

According to the official Election Commission of India (ECI) website, the final trends and results show a clear lead for the NDA, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) securing far more seats than predicted. In contrast, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and other parties performed much worse than projected.

Aggregating the forecasts, the poll of polls showed that the NDA was averaging around 150 seats and the MGB at approximately 90 and Jan Suraaj with minimal impact. Jan Suraaj does not seem to even open its account in their maiden elections.

As per the trends on ECI, BJP is emerging as the single largest party in the state, while leading on 89 seats, followed by JDU with 85 seats. RJD is leading on 25 seats, followed by Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - LJPRV leading on 19 seats. Congress is leading on only 6 seats and AIMIM is ahead on 5 seats so far. The final results will be out soon as the counting is still going on in the last phases.

Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the tenth time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached BJP Headquarters in Delhi and celebrated the incredible victory while waving a Gamcha in Bihari style. The Prime Minister also addressed the party workers amid the chants of "Modi-Modi" after the historic win in the state.