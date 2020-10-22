Bihar Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav - the Delhi Daredevil who never played a single IPL match

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and son of Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav is contesting in the Bihar Assembly Elections and has filed his nomination as the leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Currently aged 30, Tejashwi is also the youngest opposition leader in the country.

However, there was a time before his political career when Tejashwi spent a brief part of his life playing cricket, which included a spell in the Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils.

Yadav was a part of the Daredevils squad from 2009 till 2012, but never made it to the Playing XI of the team.

Playing at the national level at 19, Tejashwi was contracted by Delhi Daredevils in 2009, when his father Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister. He was reportedly paid a hefty sum of Rs 30-40 lakh between 2009 and 2012 by the franchise for just warming the bench.

In 2010, Tejashwi even started campaigning for his father in the Bihar assembly election. Two years later, his father Lalu Prasad in the Parliament House said: "My son Tejaswi is part of the Delhi team. But all he has done is carry water to the field. They don't give him a chance to play." That explains Tejashwi's brief spell with Delhi Daredevils.

Tejashwi, however, has played seven matches in which he has scored 37 runs and managed to pick just a single wicket.

Playing for Jharkhand in a first-class match in 2009, Tejashwi batted t No. 7. He managed to score just a single run in the first innings, and 19 in the second which rounded his first-class average at 10. Tejashwi also bowled five overs in that match but did not manage to pick a single wicket.

In the 2010 Vijay Hazare trophy, Tejashwi played two List A one-day matches for Jharkhand as an all-rounder. In the first match against Odisha, which his team lost, Tejashwi scripted a total of 9 runs. In the second match against Tripura, Tejashwi managed to bag a wicket and score 5 runs which saw them win the match.

Tejashwi also played four matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy competition. In the T20 format, Tejashwi batted just once in four matches in which he scored three runs. However, he bowled in all four matches but failed to pick a single wicket.

That sums up Tejashwi Yadav's career in cricket. With 37 runs and 1 wicket in 7 matches, he stood no chance at a career in cricket and his decision to pursue politics was rather a wise one.