Bihar Election 2020: RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui trails BJP leader Murari Mohan Jha in Keoti

In Bihar's Keoti, the Assembly polls have become a showdown between two politicians, with the rest of the contenders gathering only a mere handful of votes. Veteran RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui continues to trail behind his BJP competitor by a significant margin. At 4:15 pm, he had garnered 70247 votes (43.6% of the votes) while Murari Mohan Jha of the BJP had 75333 votes (46.76% of the votes).

With the counting process expected to continue till late into the night, it is possible that their fortunes may be reversed. However, it must also be noted that a margin of over 5,000 votes may also prove impossible to recover from. Siddiqui has been trailing for quite some time now. One the Finance Minister of Bihar, Siddiqui has been a multi-term MLA with a lengthy political career.