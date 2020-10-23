Bihar Election 2020: On electoral roll, but don't have voter ID card? Here's how you can still cast your ballot

The right to vote is enshrined in our Constitution, and Universal Adult Franchise is an inalienable right for all adult citizens of India, irrespective of income, gender, social status, race and so on. There are however some conditions laid down by the state that have to be fulfilled for the same.

For one, you can only vote if your name appears in the voter list or electoral roll. Citizens must go to their allotted polling booth to cast their votes after the first polling official checks their name against the voter list and scrutinises their ID proof.